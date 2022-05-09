Russia marks WWII victory shadowed by Ukraine May 9, 2022 Updated: May 9, 2022 3:36 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 People carry portraits of relatives who fought in World War II, and Russian and Soviet flags, during the Immortal Regiment march in Ulan-Ude, the regional capital of Buryatia, a region near the Russia-Mongolia border, Russia, Monday, May 9, 2022, marking the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II. AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Security guards stand on Red Square prior to the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 9, 2022, marking the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 People carry portraits of relatives who fought in World War II, during the Immortal Regiment march in Ulan-Ude, the regional capital of Buryatia, a region near the Russia-Mongolia border, Russia, Monday, May 9, 2022, marking the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II. AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 People carry portraits of relatives who fought in World War II, during the Immortal Regiment march in Ulan-Ude, the regional capital of Buryatia, a region near the Russia-Mongolia border, Russia, Monday, May 9, 2022, marking the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II. AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 People carry a portrait of former Soviet leader Josef Stalin, center left, portraits of Soviet leaders and relatives who fought in World War II, Russian and Soviet flags, during the Immortal Regiment march in Ulan-Ude, the regional capital of Buryatia, a region near the Russia-Mongolia border, Russia, Monday, May 9, 2022, marking the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II. AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Russian National Guard (Rosguardia) servicemen march through a street with a letter Z, which has become a symbol of the Russian military on a building in Sevastopol, Crimea, Thursday, May 5, 2022. AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
Russian President Vladimir Putin has cast Moscow’s military action in Ukraine as a forced response to Western policies.
Speaking at a military parade Monday marking the World War II victory over the Nazis, Putin drew parallels between the Red Army’s fighting against Nazi troops and the Russian forces’ action in Ukraine. He said that the campaign in Ukraine was a timely and necessary move to ward off a potential aggression.