Russia hands draft security pacts to US, expects quick talks VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press Dec. 16, 2021 Updated: Dec. 16, 2021 7:09 a.m.
1 of5 Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with members of the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects via teleconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Mikhail Metzel/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Ukrainian soldiers walk at the line of separation from Russia-backed rebels near the village of Nevelske in eastern Ukraine, on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The 7-year-old conflict has all but emptied the village, and a Russian troop buildup has stoked fears of renewed large-scale fighting, rattling already-nervous residents. Andriy Dubchak/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Liudmyla Momot weeps as she searches for any still-usable items Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in the debris of her house in the village of Nevelske in eastern Ukraine, that was struck by a mortar shell fired by Russia-backed separatists. Her village, northwest of the rebel-held city of Donetsk, is only about 3 kilometers (2 miles) from the line of contact between the separatists and the Ukrainian military and has been emptied of all but five people. Small arms fire frequently is heard in the daytime, giving way to the booms of light artillery and mortars after dusk. Andriy Dubchak/AP Show More Show Less
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Thursday that Russia submitted draft documents outlining security arrangements it wants to negotiate with the United States and its NATO allies amid s piraling tensions over Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a senior Russian envoy stood ready to immediately depart for talks in a neutral country on the proposal.
