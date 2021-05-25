Russia deploys nuclear-capable bombers to Syria for training VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press May 25, 2021 Updated: May 25, 2021 1:03 p.m.
MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military said Tuesday it has deployed three nuclear-capable long-range bombers to its base in Syria, a move that could strengthen Moscow's military foothold in the Mediterranean.
Russia's Defense Ministry said that three Tu-22M3 bombers have arrived at the Hemeimeem air base, located in Syria's coastal province of Latakia and the main hub for Moscow's operations in the country.
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV