UEFA could thwart Russia's bid to host soccer's Euros
March 23, 2022
LONDON (AP) — UEFA is exploring fresh sanctions to thwart Russia's attempt to host soccer’s European Championship after the country launched a surprising bid on Wednesday, one month after invading its neighbor and seeing its teams suspended from international competitions over the war in Ukraine.
A meeting of the Russian Football Union executive committee decided to submit an initial bid to UEFA for the 2028 and 2032 tournaments ahead of the deadline for expressions of interest.