Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict March 20, 2022 Updated: March 20, 2022 6:25 a.m.
1 of27 A woman carries her baby after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
2 of27 A resident carries a suitcase with his belongings after his building was heavily damaged by bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday, with new missile strikes and shelling on the edges of the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv, as world leaders pushed for an investigation of the Kremlin’s repeated attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and residential areas. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less 3 of27
4 of27 A displaced family from Kyiv, right, sit in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Lviv has been a refuge since the war began nearly a month ago, the last outpost before Poland and host to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians streaming through or staying on. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
5 of27 Ukraine refugee Vladimir Braga, 63, sits in a wheelchair as people fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine arrive at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less 6 of27
7 of27 A volunteer talks with a woman in a wheelchair as people fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine arrive at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
8 of27 People sit in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Lviv has been a refuge since the war began nearly a month ago, the last outpost before Poland and host to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians streaming through or staying on. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 9 of27
10 of27 A police officer walks at the site of a bombing that damaged residential buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday, with new missile strikes and shelling on the edges of the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv, as world leaders pushed for an investigation of the Kremlin’s repeated attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and residential areas. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
11 of27 People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Lviv has been a refuge since the war began nearly a month ago, the last outpost before Poland and host to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians streaming through or staying on. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 12 of27
13 of27 A woman walks next to the site where a bombing damaged residential buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday, with new missile strikes and shelling on the edges of the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv, as world leaders pushed for an investigation of the Kremlin's repeated attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and residential areas. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
14 of27 FILE - Firefighters extinguish an apartment house after a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. Pavel Dorogoy/AP Show More Show Less 15 of27
16 of27 A deserted street during curfew in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday, with new missile strikes and shelling on the edges of the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv, as world leaders pushed for an investigation of the Kremlin’s repeated attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and residential areas. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
17 of27 A heavily damaged apartment is seen after a bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday, with new missile strikes and shelling on the edges of the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv, as world leaders pushed for an investigation of the Kremlin’s repeated attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and residential areas. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less 18 of27
19 of27 A woman walks inside her apartment, heavily damaged after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday, with new missile strikes and shelling on the edges of the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv, as world leaders pushed for an investigation of the Kremlin’s repeated attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and residential areas. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
20 of27 Ukrainian firefighters extinguish a blaze at a warehouse after a bombing on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Russian forces destroyed a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday and rained fire on other cities, Ukrainian authorities said, even as the two sides projected optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 21 of27
22 of27 A volunteer pushes a wheelchair with Ukrainian refugee Vladimir Braga, 63, as people fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine arrive at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
23 of27 In this satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC, damage from a Russian strike on Lviv's international airport is seen in Lviv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. Russia launched a barrage of missiles Friday on the outskirts of the western city of Lviv. The early morning attack on Lviv's edge was the closest strike yet to the center of the city. (Planet Labs PBC via AP) Show More Show Less 24 of27
25 of27 A pedestrian looks at a cloud of smoke rising after an explosion in Lviv, Western Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. The mayor of Lviv says missiles struck near the city's airport early Friday. The early morning attack on Lviv's edge was the closest strike yet to the center of the city, which has become a crossroads for people fleeing from other parts of Ukraine and for others entering to deliver aid or fight. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
26 of27 Policemen stand guard at the site where a bombing damaged residential buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 18, 2022. Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday, with new missile strikes and shelling on the edges of the capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv, as world leaders pushed for an investigation of the Kremlin's repeated attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and residential areas. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
27 of27
Russian troops stepped up their bombardment of the besieged port city of Mariupol on Sunday, with Ukrainian officials saying a strike flattened an art school used as a shelter by hundreds of civilians.
Mariupol continues to bear some of the war’s greatest suffering. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy early Sunday accused Russia of war crimes over its siege, describing the attack on the city as “a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come.”