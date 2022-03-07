Russia-Ukraine central to Blinken talks with Israel minister MATTHEW LEE, AP Diplomatic Writer March 7, 2022 Updated: March 7, 2022 1:35 p.m.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, in Riga, Latvia, Monday, March 7, 2022.
2 of6 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, second right, in Riga, Latvia, Monday, March 7, 2022. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Lithuania and Latvia on Monday to calm any fears that they and Estonia, which he'll visit Tuesday, have about their security in the event Russia chooses to expand its military operations. (Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP) Olivier Douliery/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, in Riga, Latvia, Monday, March 7, 2022. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Lithuania and Latvia on Monday to calm any fears that they and Estonia, which he'll visit Tuesday, have about their security in the event Russia chooses to expand its military operations. (Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP) Olivier Douliery/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, right, meets with US Secretary of State in Riga, Latvia, Monday, March 7, 2022. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Lithuania and Latvia on Monday to calm any fears that they and Estonia, which he'll visit Tuesday, have about their security in the event Russia chooses to expand its military operations. (Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP) Olivier Douliery/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
RIGA, Latvia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday thanked Israel for its efforts to end Russia’s war with Ukraine as he and his Israeli counterpart met to discuss the conflict and ongoing nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna.
Blinken said that any initiative to try to halt the conflict would be welcome as long as the move is consistent with U.S., NATO and European principles that Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity are respected.