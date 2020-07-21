Russell completes sale of Family Dollar Store

Carl G. Russell Carl G. Russell Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Russell completes sale of Family Dollar Store 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Barbara L. Pearce, chair and CEO of Pearce Real Estate, has announced that Carl G. Russell, CCIM, SIOR, senior commercial broker with H. Pearce Commercial Real Estate in Milford has completed the $1,866,000 sale of an absolute triple net leased Family Dollar Store in Columbus, Ga.

The property, formerly owned by 3D Development Partners, LLC in Brentwood, Ind., was represented by Vincent Aicale with Cushman and Wakefield, in Sacramento, Calif. The buyer, LBJ Industries, Inc., was represented by Carl Russell of H. Pearce Commercial in Milford.

Carl G. Russell is a member of the Society of industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) and a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM); he is a nationally known instructor in the CCIM program. In addition, Carl is an Assistant Adjunct Professor of Real Estate at New York University. He is also past president of the Greater New Haven Association of REALTORS®.

Russell can be contacted at crussell@hpearce.com or by calling the Milford office at 203-783-9999, ext 102.