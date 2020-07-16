Russell closes on sale of Springbrook Common

Carl G. Russell Carl G. Russell Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Russell closes on sale of Springbrook Common 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Barbara L. Pearce, chair and CEO of Pearce Real Estate has announced that Carl G. Russell, CCIM, SIOR, senior commercial broker of H. Pearce Commercial Real Estate in Milford, closed on the sale of approximately 70% of the office medical condominium units at 240 Indian River Road, Orange, better known as Springbrook Common.

This 35,000 sq. ft. medical office complex, built in 2008 is tenanted by Yale Smilow, U.S. Renal Dialysis, Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine, Constellation Health Services, Connecticut Kidney Center, Miracle Ear, and New Solutions. The buyer, Water Street Management, LLC was represented by Nick Mastrangelo and Tom Cavaliere of Coldwell Banker Brokerage in Orange, and the seller, Springbrook Common LLC and Lakehouse Properties LLC were represented by Carl Russell of H. Pearce Commercial of Milford.

Russell is a member of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) and a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM); he is a nationally known instructor in the CCIM program. In addition, he was an assistant adjunct professor of real estate at New York University. He also is past president of the Greater New Haven Association of Realtors.

Russell may be contacted at 203-783-9999, ext. 102 or at crussell@hpearce.com.