Runoff for Public Service Commission also on Georgia ballots

ATLANTA (AP) — In addition to Georgia's twin U.S. Senate runoffs that have commanded national attention, the state's voters on Tuesday are also deciding a race for the state’s Public Service Commission that could affect residents' utility bills and the state's investments in the fight against climate change.

Incumbent Republican Lauren “Bubba” McDonald is seeking a fourth six-year term on the utility regulatory body, with Democrat Daniel Blackman trying to break the GOP's exclusive hold of the commission's five seats.