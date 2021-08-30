Rules don't require advance look at Georgia legislative maps

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state lawmakers will use the same the guidelines as in 2010 to redraw congressional, legislative and other electoral districts, meaning lawmakers are not required to give members of the public an advance look at the plans and are not required to consider whether districts give candidates from different political parties a meaningful chance to win.
Identical guidelines were presented to both House and Senate redistricting committees Monday. The House voted to adopt the guidelines, while senators gave preliminary agreement, with a final vote likely on the first day of a special session expected in October or November.