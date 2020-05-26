Rotary cancels Lobsterbake

Milford Rotary has canceled its largest fundraiser, the annual Lobsterbake, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is with great regret that we will not be having this extraordinary event this summer,” an announcement from Milford Rotary read. “We, like so many other organizations and nonprofits in town, have so much fun doing these events for the community but it is not worth risking the safety and health of our loved ones, friends, neighbors and our own fellow Rotarians.”

The 44th edition of Milford Rotary’s largest fundraiser was scheduled to be held the last Saturday in July: This year’s would have been July 25. The previous 43 Lobsterbakes have raised more than $1 million.

“Those funds are typically generated by our local sponsors and the generous donations from our community,” according to an announcement from the Rotary. “Milford Rotary uses the bulk of that money every year towards scholarships for our local students. We also support so many other community services.”

The Lobster Bake requires about 100 volunteers, who serve 1,500 to 2,000 attendees per year lobsters, steaks, beer and wine, accompanied by music.

“Rest assured we will be back super strong next year,” Milford Rotary promised.

As events are lost to the Coronavirus pandemic, Milford Rotary is creating virtual fundraisers, seeking donations to support scholarships. Donors may text “GIVE” to 844-947-0754.

More information on Milford Rotary can b efound at milfordrotary.org.