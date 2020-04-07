Rose thanks Vista Energy for donations to Milford organizations

State Representative Kim Rose (D- 118th District) expresses her gratitude to Vistra Energy on its decision to donate money to three Milford organizations that are providing support for the community during the coronavirus crisis. As an integrated energy company, Vistra operates numerous subsidiary businesses in Connecticut, along with power generation subsidiary Luminant, which operates the natural gas-fueled Milford Power Plant.

Luminant’s Milford plant has chosen to donate $2,000 each to the Milford Senior Center, the Milford “Food 2 Kids” program, and the Beth-El Center.

“On behalf of the people of Milford, I wish to thank Vistra Energy and Luminant’s Milford plant employees for their kindness and generosity,” said Rep. Rose. “These donations will allow these important organizations to continue helping Milford families make it through these difficult days and weeks.”

“During this time, Luminant’s Milford plant employees are not only committed to providing reliable power for Connecticut, they are also dedicated to supporting their neighbors in need by providing critical funding to support COVID-19 relief efforts in the coastal Connecticut area,” said Brad Watson, senior director of Luminant community affairs.

“Across the operations of our parent company, Vistra Energy — including Ambit Energy, CTG&E, and Public Power that are powering customers in Connecticut — we’re proud to serve our communities and want to make sure they have access to the things they need most.”