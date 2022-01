SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Washington state officials have slapped a Snohomish roofing company with yet another fine for repeatedly putting workers’ lives in danger.

The state Department of Labor and Industries said Tuesday it fined Allways Roofing $425,000. The company was also fined $1.2 million for safety violations in Snohomish and Lake Stevens in June. Before that, it faced a nearly $375,000 bill for violations in Woodinville and Arlington, the Everett Herald reported.