Rocky Mountain Power seeks residential electric increase

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming regulators will begin planning in the weeks ahead to consider rate changes proposed by the state's largest electric utility.

Rocky Mountain Power seeks to cut rates for industrial customers by 0.8%. The PacifiCorp subsidiary also proposes to raise residential rates by about $3.69 per month for the average customer.

The Wyoming Public Service Commission will likely set a schedule in the next few weeks for considering the changes, Rocky Mountain Power spokesman Spencer Hall said Wednesday.

The rates could take effect by next January.

The changes would cover projects including wind turbine replacement at the Foote Creek I wind project near Arlington in southern Wyoming.

Rocky Mountain Power has been investing in projects for five years without raising rates. Those rates are 10% below the Wyoming average and 34% below the national average, according to the company.

Rocky Mountain Power has about 146,000 customers in Wyoming.