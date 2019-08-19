Road resurfacing project begins in Milford

A milling and resurfacing project began Sunday in Milford.

The state Department of Transportation is doing a nighttime milling and resurfacing project on a stretch of Route 1 in Milford, and the project is scheduled to run until Wednesday, Sept. 25, according to state Rep. Kim Rose.

The closure will occur between Route 121 and the Orange Town Line. The work will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sundays through Fridays, except for Memorial Day weekend.

The timeline is subject to change.