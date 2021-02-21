Rival of Palestinian president delivers vaccines to Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A shipment of coronavirus vaccines arranged by a rival of President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, giving a lift to the blockaded territory's vaccination efforts and embarrassing the Palestinian leader ahead of national elections.
The 20,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V, donated by the United Arab Emirates and organized by Abbas rival Mohammed Dahlan, entered the Palestinian enclave through its border with Egypt. A container truck with a huge banner of Emirati leaders and a thank-you message passed through Rafah crossing point in the southern Gaza Strip.