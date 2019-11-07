Rispone fundraising sees uptick in Louisiana runoff election

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican businessman Eddie Rispone is raking in more campaign cash after becoming the lone GOP contender in the Louisiana governor's race against Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards.

Rispone had largely self-financed his campaign in the primary, but that's changing since he reached the Nov. 16 runoff.

Finance reports filed Wednesday night show Rispone raised just under $3 million from donors in the latest period, through Oct. 27. That's nearly double the $1.6 million he raised during the prior year.

Rispone also increased his personal campaign loans to $12 million, adding another $500,000 of his own cash.

Edwards raised $5.2 million over the same period.

Rispone had $2.3 million in the bank, compared to Edwards' $1.5 million.

Outside groups also are spending millions on the race. Early voting continues through Saturday.