FLAT ROCK, Mich. (AP) — Organizers on Monday canceled a popular two-day festival that was planned for next weekend, part of the fallout from a gasoline leak in the sewer system that was traced to a Ford Motor Co. factory in southeastern Michigan.

The factory was no longer releasing contaminants into the Flat Rock system, according to state regulators, but some residents agreed to voluntarily leave their homes. Drinking water lines were not affected.