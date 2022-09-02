'Rings of Power' cast reveal secrets, details about new show
The Associated Press
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
Amazon Studios has launched “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” a series is based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s writings which take place long before “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” films and books.
It's a television production of epic proportions, with an estimated price tag of $465 million for its first eight episodes, with plans for a 50-part story arc.