Rights groups, US urge full probe of Rohingya leader's death JULHAS ALAM, Associated Press Sep. 30, 2021 Updated: Sep. 30, 2021 9:39 p.m.
1 of5 Sayed Alam, uncle of Mohibullah, an international representative of ethnic Rohingya refugees, cries after preparing a grave for his nephew at the Rohingya refugee camp in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Mohibullah, who was in his 40s, was a teacher who emerged as a key refugee leader and a spokesman representing the Muslim ethnic group in international meetings, was shot to death in a camp in Bangladesh by unknown gunmen late Wednesday, police said. Shafiqur Rahman Show More Show Less
2 of5 A grave is being prepared to bury Mohibullah, an international representative of ethnic Rohingya refugees, at the Rohingya refugee camp in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Mohibullah, who was in his 40s, was a teacher who emerged as a key refugee leader and a spokesman representing the Muslim ethnic group in international meetings, was shot to death in a camp in Bangladesh by unknown gunmen late Wednesday, police said. Shafiqur Rahman Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this June 2, 2020, file photo, people shop for vegetables at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Bangladeshi police said a key refugee leader, Mohibullah, was shot to death in the Kutupalong camp by unknown gunmen late Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. The 50-year-old former teacher was among 700,000 Rohingya who fled into Bangladesh after a military crackdown against the ethnic group in Myanmar in 2017. Shafiqur Rahman/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Rights groups and the U.S. government have called for a full investigation into the killing of a key Rohingya leader who was shot to death in a refugee camp in Bangladesh.
Mohibullah, who was known by one name, was shot by unknown attackers late Wednesday at the Kutupalong refugee camp at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar district, said Naimul Haque, a commander of the Armed Police Battalion in Cox’s Bazar. No groups claimed responsibility and it was not clear who was behind the attack.