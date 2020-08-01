https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Richmond-police-assault-style-rifle-found-near-15451390.php
Richmond police: assault-style rifle found near Lee statue
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond police said they are investigating after an assault-style rifle and ammunition were recovered near a statue of Robert E. Lee on historic Monument Avenue.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that police responded late Thursday night after someone told authorities shots had been fired into their vehicle after an altercation near a traffic circle.
In a news release Friday, police also said they received reports of random gunfire in the area of the monument.
One of the callers told officers that a glass door of their home had been shattered.
Police say they searched the area and found a rifle and four magazines. Police are investigating whether the incidents are related.
