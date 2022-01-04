Rhode Island lawmakers vote to spend pandemic relief funds

Rhode Island lawmakers overwhelmingly approved spending $119 million in federal pandemic relief money Tuesday when they returned to the State House to start the new legislative session.
Rhode Island got more than $1.1 billion in American Rescue Plan funds, but has yet to spend any of it. The legislation approves roughly 10% of the money for supporting children, families and the child care industry; assisting small businesses impacted by COVID-19; promoting affordable housing and helping people without housing; and helping the hard-hit tourism, hospitality and event industries.