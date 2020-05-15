Rhode Island landlord accused of attacking tenants arrested

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island landlord has been arrested for assault and disorderly conduct after his tenants accused him of attacking them over past due rent.

The tenants captured the landlord, Frank Marr, on video yelling about evicting them despite Gov. Gina Raimondo’s executive order temporarily barring evictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic, WPRI-TV reported.

Tenant Larry Adekeye says Marr entered the home, broke dishes, spat on him and threatened him.

“He attacked me, threw all the glassware at me, and was just really aggressive — spitting in my face, telling me he was going to kill me, that he was going to slit my throat,” said Adekeye.

Marr says the video does not capture the whole story and that Adekeye pushed him over and dislocated his shoulder.

“I’m not a bad guy, I take on bad guys. When I take on bad guys, I do what I got to do. You’re bad, get going. I’ll throw you out,” Marr said.

Another tenant, Roger Tucker, said he saw the entire altercation.

“Larry opened the door and Frank went to step in, but he never passed the threshold and Larry pushed him and Frank went down,” Tucker said.

Marr had not filed counter-charges as of Thursday, according to Warwick Police Department.