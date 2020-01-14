Rhode Island governor to deliver State of the State speech

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is delivering her annual State of the State speech to lawmakers.

The Democratic governor is scheduled to address a joint session of the General Assembly at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Raimondo has said that she'll continue to focus this legislative session on economic development, job training and education because they're interconnected.

Raimondo plans to try again to persuade the General Assembly to ban military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and ban guns in schools, changes she views as essential for public safety. She wants to raise the state's minimum wage. She supports legalizing recreational marijuana to regulate it.

She will submit her budget proposal for the new fiscal year to the General Assembly on Thursday.

The address will be shown live on Capitol TV and streamed online. In addition to House and Senate members, the state's other general officers, judges, leaders of various state agencies and municipal officials traditionally attend.

House Minority Leader Blake Filippi is scheduled to deliver the Republican response.

In last year's address, Raimondo highlighted the state's improving economy and employment picture as she made the case for continued investments in job training, economic development incentives and education.