Rhode Island governor announces reshuffling of senior staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo will be shuffling some senior staff members, she announced Tuesday.

Raimondo announced that senior adviser David Ortiz will become her chief of staff, replacing Brett Smiley. Smiley will become acting director of the Rhode Island Department of Administration. The department's current director, Michael DiBiase, will leave in early January to take over the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, a nonprofit policy research group.

Several members of the Senate Finance Committee have expressed concern about a disputed allegation that Smiley threatened a Twin River casino executive over International Game Technology’s lottery contract extension, WPRI-TV reported.

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio criticized Raimondo for choosing to designate Smiley as the acting director instead of formally nominating him for Senate confirmation.

“We would expect that in January the governor will submit a nominee for Director of Administration to the Senate for advice and consent, as required by law,” Ruggerio said in a written statement. “We will give the governor’s appointment all due consideration at the appropriate time.”

Raimondo has also chosen former Senate Majority Leader Dan Connors to serve as her senior adviser.