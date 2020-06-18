Reynolds signs coronavirus lawsuit protection bill into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A bill Republican lawmakers passed that would offer broad protection from coronavirus lawsuits for doctors, hospitals, nursing homes, meatpacking plants, restaurants and other businesses was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The measure, which is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2020, was vigorously opposed by Democrats, who tried repeatedly to amend it to offer protections for meatpacking plant workers and residents of nursing homes. Republicans defeated those efforts.

“I never thought that we could be so heartless to treat workers with total disrespect and disregard than we are doing today,” said Democratic Sen. Bill Dotzler in Senate debate on June 10.

Republican Sen. Zach Whiting argued businesses needed the measure in order to reopen.

“I think it's time to get our economy roaring again," Whiting said. “We need to get folks back to work again and businesses need a stronger degree of certainty how and when to open without fear of litigation.”

Similar efforts to curb what supporters consider frivolous lawsuits are underway in Congress and several other states.