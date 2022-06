This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MILFORD — For hoops aficionados Meghan Curtin and Michael Welsh, opening their Revolution Basketball Training center in Milford feels like a slam dunk.

The pair opened Revolution Basketball Training (RBT) in December but celebrated the business — which is their second location — with a ribbon cutting at the 252 Depot Road site on Tuesday.

“The reason we started this business is that there is no shortage of game play in the State of Connecticut, and there are wonderful teams to serve the community,” said Curtin. “But what there really was not was attention to skill development.

“We’ve had a lot of great success in the Hartford County area, and we were looking to expand downstate,” Curtin. added. “We know there was great basketball down state, and Milford was a great choice.”

Curtain said in Europe, there’s more focus on skill and less on game play, and in the United States, it is the reverse. With that in mind, Curtain said the pair turned their operation’s focus squarely onto skills and player development.

“We accomplish this by offering camps and specialty clinics, team training, small group training, personal and private training,” she said. “We work with kids from second grade to professional level.”

The RBT staff are skilled specialists who have had extensive training and are former basketball players, she said.

“Their job is to find weaknesses in players and improve on those,” said Curtin. “They are delivering training based on what kids need. We focus on footwork, finishing, ball handling, hand-eye coordination and on teaching the athletic abilities they need to properly play in a game.”

Curtin said the by-product of the training is that youngsters find a mentor in their life, understand the process, and build habits that will help them succeed in whatever they do in life.

The pair’s first location opened in Manchester in 2019. Curtain said when they began to eye expanding, Milford checked all the boxes.

“Milford became a locked-in choice for us because it is centrally located, we found a beautiful building, a great landlord and met all our logistical requirements, and we have easy access off the highway,” said Curtin. “Milford allows us to draw from a variety of different communities, and basketball is definitely a main sport as we move close to New York City for young people.”

RBT has been operating since December, but Curtin said they waited until June to hold their official grand opening to take advantage of the better weather.

“We didn’t do a ribbon-cutting when we opened in December because of weather, but we were also doing a build-out of the front room that holds our strength and conditioning side of things, and it took longer than expected,” she said. “So we wanted it to be perfect for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.”