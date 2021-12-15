Revised scale could lead to timelier treatment for strokes in the back of the head

A tool widely used by doctors to help determine who needs clot-busting therapy after a stroke has some missing pieces, according to new research that suggests adding a few simple tests could help improve treatment for people who have less common strokes in the back of the brain.
Published Wednesday in the American Heart Association journal Stroke, the study shows modifying the National Institutes of Health Stroke Scale to include tests for symptoms that occur when people have posterior circulation strokes could identify more people with potentially disabling symptoms in need of immediate treatment who may not be getting it.