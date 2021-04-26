Review: Not quite a movie, but the Oscars were a love letter LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer April 26, 2021 Updated: April 26, 2021 2:15 a.m.
1 of12 In this video image provided by ABC, Regina King is seen at the opening of the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25, 2021. (ABC via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Maria Bakalova, from left, Andra Day and Regina King are interviewed and Marlee Matlin walks the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Mark Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Judas and the Black Messiah," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Director/Producer Chloe Zhao, winner of the award for best picture for "Nomadland," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 In this video image provided by ABC, Lil Rel Howery reacts as Glenn Close dances to E.U.'s "Da Butt" in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021. (ABC via AP) AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Glenn Close is interviewed on the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Mark Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Regina King, left, and Aldis Hodge arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. Mark Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 In this video image provided by ABC, Frances McDormand accepts the best picture award for "Nomadland" as director Chloe Zhao looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021. (ABC via AP) AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
The 93rd Academy Awards wasn’t exactly a movie, but it was a show made for people who love learning about movies. And it stubbornly, defiantly wasn’t trying to be anything else. It wasn’t an advertisement for the nominated films that audiences at home may or may not have seen, a well-heeled stand-up routine or a star-studded concert. Although it did, curiously, turn into a brief musical trivia game 2 hours and 40 minutes into the evening. Best actress winner Frances McDormand said later upon collecting her trophy that, “They didn’t ask me but if they had, I would have said karaoke.”
There probably would have been fewer bleeps.