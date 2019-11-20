Review: Multnomah County failed mentally ill adults

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill says county employees in charge of protecting adults with mental health issues failed to do so on multiple fronts.

Those determinations, made public Tuesday, came in the midst of a wide-ranging review in the wake of findings that county staff knew about deaths and abuse at the main psychiatric facility in the county yet did nothing.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Underhill announced his office nevertheless did not find any reason to press criminal charges against any county employee. He said county employees were so confused about proper protocols and their own job responsibilities that they unknowingly did wrong by adults with mental illness who were reported as being abused.

A state investigation launched in March 2018 found that at least two people died Unity Center for Behavioral Health