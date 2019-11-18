Revenue secretary apologizes for Walker death slide

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca is apologizing for an employee training slide show that joked former Republican Gov. Scott Walker had died.

Barca sent an email to DOR workers on Oct. 18 apologizing for the slide and calling it an “unacceptable situation.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported that DOR employee Fred Bahr prepared a slide show for use at an annual retreat for DOR Compliance Bureau employees in October.

The slide show includes a section entitled “notable deaths” in 2019, including pictures of rocker Eddie Money and author Toni Morrison as well as one of Walker eating a burger while holding a beer.

Bahr wrote in an Oct. 23 email that he didn’t mean any offense. DOR spokeswoman Patty Mayers said that Bahr apparently found the slide funny but DOR officials did not.