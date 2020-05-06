Researcher, 2nd man fatally shot in apparent murder-suicide

ROSS, PA. (AP) — The shooting deaths of a researcher who was studying the coronavirus and another man appear to have been a murder-suicide, authorities said.

Bing Liu, 37, was shot multiple times Saturday in the head, neck and torso in his townhouse in Ross. The apparent shooter, Hao Gu, 46, of Pittsburgh, then got into his car parked at the complex and killed himself, authorities said.

The two men knew each other, authorities said, but a motive for the shooting remains under investigation. Nothing was stolen from the townhouse and there was no forced entry, authorities said.

Liu's wife was not home at the time of the shooting, and it did not appear that anyone else was in the residence.

Liu was a research assistant professor in the computational and system biology department in the School of Medicine.at the University of Pittsburgh and had recently started working on a project involving the coronavirus, A statement issued by the department said Liu an outstanding and prolific researcher and an excellent mentor.