Rescuers checking collapsed building in Polish mining region

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Authorities in Poland's southern coal mining region say rescuers are looking for any people who might have been inside a building parts of which collapsed Friday.

A wall and some floors of the multi-storey building belonging to a mining-related company in Myslowice collapsed around 4 p.m. local time (1400GMT), city authorities said. It was unclear what had caused the collapse.

A photo posted in the local Myslowice.Net portal shows the building with part of its roof having caved in, damaging underlying floors, and part of its wall having come off.