Required state employee masking, vaccinations in discussion

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday that his administration is discussing with state employee union leaders the possibility of required mask wearing, COVID-19 vaccinations or testing requirements for certain workers, calling the talks “very positive” so far.
“I would just tell you that we’re all on the same page. We want to keep people safe. We want to keep state employees safe. We want to keep those that they’re in contact with (safe) and there is broad agreement on that,”" said the Democrat during an event in Groton about legislative affecting military spouses. “And I think the conversations were very positive.”