Republicans revive bid for Indiana handgun permit repeal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican legislators on Wednesday revived a proposal aimed at repealing Indiana’s handgun permit requirement that has faced objections from major police organizations.

The proposal had been sidelined last week by Republican Senate leaders following a Senate committee approving an amendment that supporters complained completely gutted the bill. That action came after State Police Superintendent Doug Carter was pointed in saying that if lawmakers “support this bill, you will not be supporting us.”

Republicans on a House-Senate conference committee on Wednesday inserted the permit repeal provisions, approved by the House in January, into an unrelated bill.

Committee Chairman Sen. Eric Koch, a Republican from Bedford, allowed no testimony on the bill, saying afterward that the issue had been “thoroughly vetted” through lengthy committee public hearings earlier in the legislative session.

The House-approved bill would allow anyone age 18 or older to carry a handgun in public except for reasons such as having a felony conviction or a dangerous mental illness. Supporters argue the permit requirement undermines Second Amendment protections.

Leaders of the state Fraternal Order of Police, police chiefs association and county prosecutors association have been critical of the repeal proposal, arguing that eliminating the permit system would strip police of a screening tool for identifying dangerous people who shouldn’t have guns.