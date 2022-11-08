Republicans look to win back power in Congress, stop Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Energized Republicans are eager to claw back power in Congress, working to break the Democrats' one-party hold in Washington and putting the future of President Joe Biden's agenda at stake this Election Day.
With the narrowly held House and an evenly split Senate, Democrats could easily see their fragile grasp on power slip as they face a new generation of Republican candidates. Charismatic outsiders and populists, many newcomers to public office who have become inspired by Donald Trump, promise to end Biden's once lofty ideas and launch investigations and oversight — even, potentially, impeachment of Biden.