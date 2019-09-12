Republicans hope congressional races drive turnout in 2020

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party says competitive races for a pair of open congressional seats in conservative districts will benefit President Donald Trump.

State party chairman Andrew Hitt said at an event Thursday that competitive races in the district will drive Republican turnout to help Trump's re-election bid.

The vacancies are in northern Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District and the 5th district in the heart of Republican country in the Milwaukee suburbs.

A special election will be called to fill the vacancy created in the 7th district by the resignation of Republican Rep. Sean Duffy. Gov. Tony Evers has not said when that will be.

Democratic Party leader Ben Wikler said at the WisPolitics.com event he thinks there will be a "real fight" for that district.