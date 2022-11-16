WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicanos ganan 218 escaños en la Cámara de Representantes de EEUU; suficientes para tener mayoría.
- No surprise pets as gifts, CT & Milford animal advocates say
- We All Can Win gives small businesses a helping hand in Milford
- Milford seeking input on trees, flooding and more in new survey
- Nautical-themed restaurant could open in Milford by December
- Milford Scout campout and food drive aims to help 350 families
- Smith concedes, Kennedy appears to win 119th state House district
- Smith to keep Milford's 118th House seat, unofficial results show
- Milford's former Howard Johnson hotel set for demolition
- Milford schools expand transit cards to lunch, library use
- Milford works on shoreline resiliency 10 years after Sandy