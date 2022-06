SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Republican candidate for the South Dakota House announced Wednesday he is withdrawing his candidacy amid a challenge from his Democratic rival over his eligibility for the race.

Logan Manhart, who was running as a Republican for a District 1 House seat, said in a statement released on Twitter that he had received legal advice and “at the end of the day I must abide by all rules and laws that have been set forth for this position.”