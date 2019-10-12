Report shows progress in child protection agency reform

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — State officials say efforts to reform New Hampshire's child protection system are starting to pay off.

The Department of Health and Human Services has compiled the first of what will become an annual data book on its Division for Children Youth and Families. The report analyzes information about child protection, foster and adoptive care, juvenile justice and programs to support families.

It shows the division fielded a record number of calls in the last year, but the number of children removed from their homes has leveled off, and exits from foster care have begun to outpace entries.

Division Director Joseph Ribsam says it's a positive sign to see an increase in the number of kids who can safely remain with their own families.