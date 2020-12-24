Report on Philadelphia police protest response finds flaws

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An independent review of Philadelphia's police response to days of widespread protests after the May killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police found failures in planning that led to short staffing, emotional responses from officers and sometimes excessive uses of force.
The 110-page report released Wednesday by the research group CNA and the law firm Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP was commissioned by Mayor Jim Kenney as an independent review of police operations during the protests. The city faced criticism for its police response including several interactions between officers and protesters that were recorded by witnesses and posted on social media.