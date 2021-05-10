Report finds failures at Conn. nursing homes as strikes loom

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's nursing home workers continue to struggle with severe staffing shortages, a lack of protective equipment and low pay during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released Monday, days before planned employee strikes across the state.
The report also accuses nursing home owners of failing to follow federal guidance on the use of protective equipment and having inadequate infection control, testing and quarantine procedures during the pandemic. It alleges state officials haven't done enough to oversee nursing homes and hold them accountable.