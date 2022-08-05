Report details wreckage of fatal New Mexico helicopter crash Aug. 5, 2022 Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 3:42 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 This image from video provided by KOAT, shows scene where four people were killed in a crash of a Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office helicopter that was headed back to Albuquerque after assisting firefighters near Las Vegas, N.M., on Sunday, July 17, 2022. Sheriff's officials say three people from the sheriff's office and a county firefighter were aboard the helicopter when it went down on Saturday evening. (KOAT via AP) Show More Show Less
2 of6 This undated image provided by the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office shows Lt. Fred Beers, one of four people killed in a crash of a Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office helicopter that was headed back to Albuquerque after assisting firefighters in another New Mexico city, authorities said Sunday, July 17, 2022. Killed in the crash were Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison and county Fire and Rescue Department Specialist Matthew King, according to sheriff's officials. (Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 In this undated photo provided by the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is Deputy Michael Levison, one of four people killed in a crash of a Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office helicopter that was headed back to Albuquerque after assisting firefighters in another New Mexico city, authorities said Sunday, July 17, 2022. Killed in the crash were Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison and county Fire and Rescue Department Specialist Matthew King, according to sheriff's officials. (Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 In this undated photo provided by the Bernalillo County Fire Department shows Lt. Matthew King, one of four people killed in a crash of a Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office helicopter that was headed back to Albuquerque after assisting firefighters in another New Mexico city, authorities said Sunday, July 17, 2022. Killed in the crash were Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, Deputy Michael Levison and county Fire and Rescue Department Specialist Matthew King, according to sheriff's officials. (Bernalillo County Fire Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal transportation authorities said Friday that a helicopter returning home from a firefighting mission made a rapid descent without making any turns before plowing into the ground last month, killing the four first responders onboard.
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board released their preliminary report, noting that two witnesses on a ridge about half a mile away were observing the sunset when they saw the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter go down in the hills near the northern New Mexico community of Las Vegas.