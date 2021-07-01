Report details likely motive in 2018 California bar shooting

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — An investigative report on a 2018 mass shooting during a Southern California bar’s “Country College Night” found the likely motive of the military veteran who carried out the attack was disdain for civilians and especially college students, a newspaper said.
Ventura County sheriff’s detectives concluded in the 424-page report that Ian David Long, a Marine Corps veteran who served in Afghanistan, likely attacked the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 7, 2018, knowing of the college theme and that there would likely be many students present, the Ventura County Star said.