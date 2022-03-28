Report criticizes Danish authorities for giving in to China

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A government-appointed commission on Monday criticized the Foreign Ministry and Denmark's intelligence and security service for putting pressure on the Copenhagen police to violate the Danish Constitution by giving in to Chinese pressure and barring anti-China demonstrations during official visits from Beijing.
The Tibet Commission looked into the roles of Danish authorities in connection with state visits from China between 1995 and 2013, and chiefly into the events around then-President Hu Jintao’s official visit to Copenhagen in 2012.