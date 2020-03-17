Report: Outside spending favors Karofsky in court race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Outside groups have spent far more to support liberal state Supreme Court challenger Jill Karofsky than incumbent conservative Justice Dan Kelly, according to a report released Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign analyzed spending reports on file with the state Ethics Commission since the beginning of the year. The organization found that as of Tuesday four outside groups have spent about $684,300 to support Karofsky and two conservative groups have spent about $40,400 in support of Kelly.

The top spenders on each side were A Better Wisconsin Together Fund, which hjas dropped $500,000 on digital ads supporting Karofsky, and Americans For Prosperity, which has spent nearly $23,000 on canvassing and printing literature in support of Kelly.

Karofsky and Kelly will square off in the April 7 spring election for a 10-year term on the high court.