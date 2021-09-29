Report: Mysterious Giraffe death followed anaphylactic shock

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A young giraffe named after a former Louisiana football star died recently after undergoing anaphylactic shock, experts at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine said Wednesday in shedding more light on the mysterious death.
The 20-month-old giraffe named Burreaux — after Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and former LSU star Joe Burrow — died Sept. 7 at the Baton Rouge Zoo. The zoo said Burreaux had fallen ill with a sudden onset of symptoms including a severe cough and overall agitation.