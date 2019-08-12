Report: Kansas growers to harvest more corn, fewer soybeans

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A government report says Kansas farmers are expected to harvest 810 million bushels of corn this season.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service also reported on Monday that this year's corn crop in Kansas is expected to be 26% larger than last year's production.

The agency says about 1% of the corn crop in Kansas is now mature.

Harvest of the state's other two major fall crops is anticipated to be smaller this year.

Sorghum production is forecast at 194 million bushels, down 17% compared to a year ago.

Kansas farmers are expected to bring in 191 million bushels of soybeans. That is down 7% from last year.

Winter wheat that was cut earlier this summer is estimated at 350 million bushels for a 26% increase compared to last year's crop.