Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy dies KEN RITTER, Associated Press Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 1:04 p.m.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving member of the magic duo Siegfried & Roy who entertained millions with illusions using rare animals, has died in Las Vegas, his longtime publicist tells The Associated Press. He was 81.
Fischbacher died Wednesday at his home from pancreatic cancer, Dave Kirvin of Kirvin Doak Communications said Thursday. The news was first reported by German news agency dpa.