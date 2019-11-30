Report: Former Michigan legislators seek out consulting jobs

DETROIT (AP) — A newspaper has found that more than a dozen former Michigan lawmakers who left the Legislature at the end of 2018 due to term limits are avoiding the disclosure of clients by working as consultants, rather than lobbyists.

There were 45 state legislators who departed last year. The Detroit News reported that at least 14 have created businesses that appear to offer consulting services.

Lonnie Scott, executive director of the liberal group Progress Michigan, says the public deserves to know when politicians are being paid to pass laws through the Legislature.

Former lawmakers say the difference between consulting and lobbying is that lobbyists communicate directly with politicians and high-ranking state officials to advance policy changes on the behalf of groups. Consultants advise groups on how to reach their goals.

